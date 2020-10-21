Dance classes include country western 2-step, country western line dance and intermediate ballroom dance. Instructed by Arthur Murray Dance Studio.
Photo organization — print and digital online class. The number one goal is to save, organize and share your photos. Discover alternatives to get every printed/digital photo, video and memorabilia in one location. You'll leave with options to access every photo you own and be able to share them with family and friends. Registration deadline is Oct. 29.
Professional Intelligence Communication class — online. Grow your skills for the workplace and receive the book "Keys to Success," be eligible for two professional business attire appointments and have access to the career coaching team for one-on-one appointments to assist with your job search. Registration deadline is one week before each class.
To register or for more information, see tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home.