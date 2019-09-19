Tri-City United Community Education is currently holding a fall basketball camp for kindergarten through fourth-grade at the Tri-City United Montgomery Elementary School gym.
The young basketball hoopsters were invited to join the Titan High School players and coaches to develop skills and enjoyment for the game of basketball. Players have fun as they're taught basic offensive and defensive fundamentals, team concepts and game rules. Names will be drawn each week to be a “Titan Basketball Buddy” and attend a home game with pop and popcorn free with a paying adult. Snacks were also given out after practice. The camp is instructed by Varsity Coach Pinke and players.
A camp for grades five through eight will be held later in the fall. Dates will be announced and flyers will go home from school.