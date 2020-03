Five generations of one family gathered recently in the area. Pictured, front, from left, mother Cherydan Sticha and 6-week-old son Clyde Ronald Weierke of Webster with great-great grandmother Marion Sirek of Lonsdale. Back, grandfather Chris Sticha and great-grandmother Fran Sticha, both of Lonsdale. (Photo courtesy of Fran Sticha)