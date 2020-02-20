The Wheatland Wheaties 4-H Club met at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Veseli church basement, where 20 4-Hers and guests were present.
Following the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge, role call was teken by Charlotte Thompson. The secretary and treasurer’s report were given by Charlotte Thompson and Natalie Kraft. Demonstrations were given by Leah Tietz, Emma Tietz, Ella Horesji and Lucas Chadwick. Some business items that were discussed were adult night out, community pride, food workshop, crafting, bowling and guest speaker. Prior to the meeting, the 4-H'ers had a no-sew scarf workshop.
The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at the Veseli church basement, where the yearly craft meeting will also take place.
Any 4-Hers who haven't signed up for projects, are encouraged to contact Melissa Horesji.
— Alyssa Zellner, Wheatland Wheaties reporter