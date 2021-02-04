January 24
Responded to a medial on Heritage Dr. SW.
January 25
Received request for extra patrol.
Officer checked on an occupied vehicle off road on Garfield Ave, tow requested.
Took report from a party regarding a family member receiving threats on Lonsdale Ct. NW.
January 26
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Alabama St. SE.
Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a possible burglary on Jasper Trail.
Officer spoke with a property owner regarding a parking violation on Harvest Dr. SW, vehicle moved.
Responded to a residential burglary alarm on Lonsdale Ct. NW. Alarm accidentally set off by the homeowner, false alarm.
Office checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle at Canedy Auto on Central St. West. Occupant was dropping off a vehicle and waiting for his ride.
Officers arrested an adult male for possession of a controlled substance while on a traffic stop on Central St. East.
Officer noticed the trunk open to a vehicle with no one around on Main St. South. Officer made contact with the owner who forgot to close the trunk.
January 27
Received a 911 hang-up on Hawaii St. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road on Central St. East. Officer located the vehicle parked at an address on Hawaii St. SE, driver advised of complaint.
Received a 911 hang-up on Industrial Dr. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Responded to a medical on Central St. East.
Assisted with a property dispute on Delaware St. SW, parties advised civil.
Received request to check on a dog whimpering in the area of Seventh Ave. NE. Officer sat in the area and did not hear any dogs barking or whimpering.
January 28
Received report of a loose dog in the area of Central St. East. Officer located the dog which was impounded.
Took a fraud report on Fourth Ave. SW.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Main St. North, vehicle unlocked.
Assisted with a child exchange at the police department.
January 29
Received request to check the welfare of a male on Second Ave. SW. Male was transported to the hospital.
Received request to check on a juveniles male walking with no coat or hat at 70th and First Ave. NE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the juvenile.
Responded to an alarm on Central St. West. Building secure, key holder contacted.
Officer cited and adult male for driving after revocation while on a traffic stop on Independence Ave.
January 30
Responded to a disturbance on Twelfth Ave. NE. Officer mediated and provided options.
Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road on Central St. West. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.