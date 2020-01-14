Local students named to Alexandria Technical and Community College's Dean's List Michelle Vlasak Michelle Vlasak Author email Jan 14, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alexandria Technical and Community College students Kade Eggum, of Lonsdale and Derek Salaba, of Webster earned spots on the school's dean's list for the Fall 2019 semester. The honor is awarded to students achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michelle Vlasak Author email Load comments Voluntary Subscription Most Popular Articles ArticlesYEAR AHEAD: Lonsdale's 2020 includes street project, tax decreaseTCU High School screens Czech documentary featuring local facesActing meets competition for TCU one-act participantsTCU Lonsdale students learn deep lesson about keeping hearts 'unwrinkled'SnoWizards holds safety training, purchases groomerFeehan discusses labor, healthcare with local unionLonsdale Police report Dec. 22 - Jan. 4Rice County Board approves refugee waiverDunn takes on new role as sheriff's association presidentLonsdale Police report Dec. 15 - 21 Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Jan 14 Walk-In Immunization Clinic Tue, Jan 14, 2020 Jan 14 Diving Camp - Grades seven - 12 Tue, Jan 14, 2020 Jan 15 Ring the Bell Fitness Wed, Jan 15, 2020 Jan 15 BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting Wed, Jan 15, 2020 Jan 15 Lunch and Learn Wed, Jan 15, 2020 Around the Web Gov. Kim Reynolds: Add sales tax, cut income and property taxes Anytime Fitness to be Featured on Hit CBS Series UNDERCOVER BOSS Weds., Jan. 15, 2020 Nationally Recognized Design and Engineering Firm, ISG, Announces CEO and Leadership Adjustments Jennifer Lopez wants a simpler life Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Lonsdale Area News Review Weekly Newsletter Delivered Tuesday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists