Pueblan milk snake.JPG

James Gerholdt returns to Lonsdale for two Remarkable Reptiles presentations June 30 at the Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary gym. Pictured in 2018, Gerholdt showed his audience a Pueblan milk snake. (News Review file photo)

Summer Reading has begun at the Lonsdale Public Library, and as of the second week, Librarian Marguerite Moran reported 117 children signed up.

There’s still more time for families to sign up for the program, and apart from that, families are invited to two events the last two Wednesdays of June.

The first event features the family music group The Jolly Pops, based in Chanhassen. The concert, aimed for children 3 to 8 but open to all ages, is at 1 p.m. at Sticha Park. Audience members who want to sit must bring chairs from home. The concert is approximately 45 minutes to an hour and requires no pre-registration.

The second event is Remarkable Reptiles, during which reptile expert James Gerhardt introduces audience members to snakes, lizards and turtles. There will be two sessions with limited space: the first from noon to 1 p.m. and the second from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. June 30 in the Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary School gym. Pre-registration is available at bit.ly/tcuyouthenrichment.

Reporter Misty Schwab can be reached at 507-333-3135. Follow her on Twitter @APGmisty. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments