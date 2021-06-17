Summer Reading has begun at the Lonsdale Public Library, and as of the second week, Librarian Marguerite Moran reported 117 children signed up.
There’s still more time for families to sign up for the program, and apart from that, families are invited to two events the last two Wednesdays of June.
The first event features the family music group The Jolly Pops, based in Chanhassen. The concert, aimed for children 3 to 8 but open to all ages, is at 1 p.m. at Sticha Park. Audience members who want to sit must bring chairs from home. The concert is approximately 45 minutes to an hour and requires no pre-registration.
The second event is Remarkable Reptiles, during which reptile expert James Gerhardt introduces audience members to snakes, lizards and turtles. There will be two sessions with limited space: the first from noon to 1 p.m. and the second from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. June 30 in the Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary School gym. Pre-registration is available at bit.ly/tcuyouthenrichment.