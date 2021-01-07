December 27
Responded to a medical on Main St. South
Assisted with a civil issue on Eighth Ave. SW.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Second Ave. NW, vehicle unlocked.
Received report of a snowmobile being operated on the walking path on Pond View Dr. SE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the snowmobile.
Received a driving complaint on a motorist driving erratically on Ash St. NE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Received report of a road hazard of a spare tire in the roadway on Elm St. NE. Officer located the tire and removed.
December 28
Received a barking dog complaint on 11th Ave. NE. Officer was unable to make contact with the owner.
Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Fig St. NE. Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
Received report of an icy intersection at Central and Main St. MnDOT advised.
Took a past action theft report on Industrial Dr. SE.
Received a 911 hang-up on Tenth Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Received request to check the welfare of a female on Central St. East. Officer made contact with the female who stated she was OK.
December 29
Took a past action theft report on Industrial Dr. SE.
Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Officer noticed possible suspicious activity at a business on Delaware St. SE. Officer made contact with a party who was working late.
December 30
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a disturbance on 100th St. West.
December 31
Received a 911 hang-up on Main St. North. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Responded to a medical on Willow Creek Dr. SE.
Took a property damage accident report on Dogwood St. NE.
January 1
Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a disturbance on Grace St. North.
Received request to check the welfare on a female on Main St. South. Officer made contact with the female who stated she was OK.
Received a 911 hang-up on Deerview Ct. SE. On call back, caller reported a pocket dial.
Officers arrested an adult male on a Ramsey County warrant on First Ave. SE.
Received a 911 hang-up on Harvest Circle SW. Officer made contact with the caller who was having issues with the phone.
January 2
Received report of a propane tank leaking on Pond View Dr. SE. Gas company contacted.
Officer cited an adult male for driving after revocation while on a traffic stop on Independence Ave.