February 14
Assisted motorist having vehicle issues on Central St. West. Driver was given a ride to the Flying “J” to wait for a ride.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Department with a disturbance on 40th St. West.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Department with a disturbance on 100th St. West.
Responded to a medical on Elm St. NE.
Responded to a disturbance on Eleventh Ave. NE. Officer mediated; parties advised.
Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle in the area of Colorado St. SW. Officer located the vehicle; driver was waiting for a friend.
February 15
Received report of a fire hydrant open with no water coming out on Pond View Dr. SE. Public Works notified.
Received report of a suspicious vehicle in a driveway on Third Ave. NW. Officer made contact with owner who was a family member.
Received request to check the welfare of a male on Ash St. NW. Officer made contact with the male who stated he was OK.
Officer observed an open door to a business on Central St. East. No signs of force entry observed, building cleared and door secured.
February 16
No incidents to report.
February 17
Officer assisted a resident with putting a license plate on a vehicle.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a personal injury accident at Lonsdale Blvd and Interstate 35.
Officer checked on an animal complaint of a homeowner having to many dogs on Harvest Dr. SW, incident unfounded.
Received a 911 hang-up on Ash St. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
February 18
Received information of a medical on Birch St. NE. No officer response requested.
Received report of an ongoing issue with a dog running loose on Eleventh Ave. NE. Citation issued to the owner.
Received report of a loose dog coming from an address on Fourth Ave. NE. Officer unable to make contact with the homeowner.
Responded to a medical on Main St. North.
Responded to a mental health/medical on Eleventh Ave. NE.
Took a property damage accident hit and run report on Bluff Heights Dr. SE.
Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
February 19
Responded to a 911 hang-up on Idaho ST. SW. Caller accidentally dialed 911.
Officer followed-up with an animal complaint from previous day, no contact made.
Received a driving complaint of a motorist over center and fog line on Lonsdale Blvd traveling towards Lonsdale. Officer located the vehicle and did not observe any driving issues.
Received report from a motorist being followed by a suspicious vehicle on Central St. East. Officer located and stopped the suspicious vehicle, driver thought he was following a friend.
February 20
Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
Responded to a medical on First Ave. NE.
Received a barking dog complaint on Cottonwood St. NE. Dog was taken inside on officer arrival.
Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Central St. East. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
Officer checked on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked at a business after hours, information only.
Responded to a medical on Grand Ave. SW.