Boys and girls in grades five and six had a chance to come run with and practice with the Tri-City United varsity cross country team.
Kids received instruction on running, stretching, and overall athletic fitness from varsity coaches and athletes. Students who came to the camp received free entry to local one-mile races in both Waseca and Le Sueur.
The camp was put on by TCU Community Education and coached by cross country coaches Brian Fogal and Craig Nordling. It took place at the TCU Montgomery Middle School track area and included a t-shirt.
Log on to the TCU Community Ed. website for all program information at tcu2905.us/page/4231.