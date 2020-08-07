Tuesday is primary election day, and in addition to narrowing down candidates in the United States senator race, Lonsdale voters can narrow down one of the Rice County commissioner races.
Lonsdale voters can head to the IC Church Civic Center, 116 Alabama St. SE. All voters are expected to wear masks, per state mandate. While voters cannot be denied the right to vote on the basis of not wearing a mask, election judges are being asked to take down names of those who refuse to comply.
In the United States Senate contests, voters will need to choose a party, Democrat or Republican, in order to vote. The Democratic field is being narrowed down from candidates Sen. Tina Smith, Christopher Lovell Seymore Sr., Amhad R. Hassan, Paula Overby and Steve Carlson. The Republican field is being narrowed down from candidates Jason Lewis (the previous challenger to Smith), Cynthia Gail, Bob Carney Jr., James Reibestein, and John L. Berman.
There is also one candidates from each of the Legal Marijuana Now party and Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis party — Kevin O’Connor and Oliver Steinberg respectively.
In the District 5 Rice County commissioners race, voters are asked to narrow the field from three to two, voting for one candidate. The candidates are Jeff Docken, Kim Halvorson and Kurt Wolf.