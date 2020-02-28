The following students have been placed on Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Lonsdale — Mackenzie Kodada, High Honor List; Brianne Pete, Honor List; Kelsey Ross, Honor List and Robert Stubbs, Honor List.
Webster — Bailey DuPay, High Honor List and Bryce Simon, Honor List.
To be eligible for the High Honors List, students must achieve a 4.0 straight "A" average, earn a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.