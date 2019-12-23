Each of the Tri-City Robotics teams made it to the elimination round at the Dec. 14 tournament hosted in Windom. The competition is a qualifier for the Minnesota State Championship. The teams and their members are:
Gear Train: Stuart Schatz, Brent Viskocil, Hayden Ardnt and Dawson Drentlaw
Rock'em Sock'em Robots: Jameson Fonseca, Alex Matchinski, Alex Schley, Calvin Rozeboom, Cole Walters, Travis Napper, Riley Pavek, Marina Garcia Camacho and Tyler Glockner
Mac & Cheese: Haley Wasiloski, Alex Watts, Sydney Whiteis, Devin Whiteis, Reese Tuma, Patrick Fossum and Wyatt Hatlevig
Team Undecided: Devin Filter, Gavin Hollund, Cristian Mejia, Caleb Holicky, Riley Bogue, Max Tillema and John Kubes