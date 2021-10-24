Oct. 10
• Responded to an unwanted female at a residence on First Avenue SE. Female left prior to officer arrival. Officer located the female who was advised not to return to the residence.
• Received report of a found dog found on Third Avenue SW. Dog impounded and later returned to the owner.
• Received report of a motorist being followed by another vehicle traveling towards Lonsdale on Independence Avenue Officer located and stopped the vehicle, driver had been following the vehicle because of seeing boyfriend with the female at Walmart in Faribault, parties involved advised.
• Received request to check the area of Elm Street NE after someone reported hearing a loud pounding noise. Officer checked the area not locating anything suspicious.
Oct. 11
• Took a suspicious activity report on Fifth Avenue NE. Reporting party wanted it reported as information.
• Received a driving complaint of two motorist racing on Central Street WeStreet Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicles.
• Received report of smoke coming from a porta-potty at Jaycee Park on Arizona Street NW. Officer located small fire inside the porta-potty and extinguished. Officer spoke with several individuals in the area who did not see anyone in the area of the porta-potty.
Oct. 12
Took a past action disturbance report at the police department. Party advised of options.
• Responded to a residential alarm on Singing Hills DR. SE. Alarm accidentally set off by homeowner, false alarm.
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Birch Street NE.
Oct. 13
• Received a 911 hang up on Tenth Avenue NW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received request to check on a suspicious male on Fourth Avenue SE. Officer located the male who was a contractor performing work on a home.
• Responded to a suicide attempt on Pond View DR. SE. Party was transported to the hospital.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Ninth Avenue NE. On call back, caller did not need any assistance.
Oct. 14
• Officer checked on a motorist parked in the middle of the roadway on Pond View DR. SE. Vehicle had broken down; owner was able to get vehicle to the shoulder.
• Took an ordinance complaint on Sixteenth Avenue NE.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Delaware Street SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to a disturbance on First Avenue SE. Officers made contact with an intoxicated female who was advised/warned.
Oct. 15
• Responded to a disturbance on Elm Street NE. Officer mediated; parties advised.
• Took report of a gas drive-off on Mackenthun’s on Ash Street NE. Officer located the owner who returned and paid.
• Took a past action vandalism report on Arizona Street NW.
Oct. 16
• Responded to a medical on Florida Street SW.
• Received request for an escort to remove property on Harvest DR. SW. Property removed without incident.
• Officer spoke with several juveniles skateboarding on private property on Industrial DR. SE.
• Took a past action vandalism report on Arizona Street NW.