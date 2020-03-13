Many drivers are not familiar with how to use the new technology in their cars to keep them safe. That’s why AARP Driver Safety has teamed up with The Hartford to develop Smart DriverTEK, a workshop to provide drivers with the necessary tools to navigate modern vehicle technology. The workshop will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 Birch St. NE.
“With the changes in vehicle technology over the last five years, it’s critical for drivers to stay updated and informed,” said Kyle Rakow, vice president and national director of AARP Driver Safety
The free, 90-minute workshop, offered by TCU Community Education and led by a trained AARP volunteer, includes an overview of vehicle technology, a step-by-step guide of how these technologies work and how they can benefit drivers, as well as time for people to interact with each other.
The workshop is free, but register is requested for preparation purposes. Call Tri-City United Community Education at 507-364-8107 to register.