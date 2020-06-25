June 14
<&firstgraph>• Took information of suspicious activity on Seventh Ave. NE.
<&firstgraph>• Took a past action theft report on First Ave. SE.
<&firstgraph>• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical on Gonvick Ave. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
<&firstgraph>• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle taking pictures on Eighth Ave. SW. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
<&firstgraph>• Took a property damage accident report on 15th Ave. SE.
June 15
<&firstgraph>• Officer noticed truck parts in the roadway causing a traffic hazard on Central St. East. Officer removed and disposed of the parts.
<&firstgraph>• Received a 911 hang-up on Willow Creek Dr. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
<&firstgraph>• Took a motor vehicle theft report on Second Ave. NE. During the investigation, vehicle was located at a family member’s residence.
<&firstgraph>• Officer noticed aerial fireworks going off in the area of Hawaii St. SE. Officer spoke to a homeowner regarding illegal fireworks.
<&firstgraph>• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a suspicious occupied vehicle on Hennepin Ave.
June 16
<&firstgraph>• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle taking pictures on Eighth Ave. SW. Officer checked the area not locating the vehicle.
<&firstgraph>• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
<&firstgraph>• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical on 50th St. West.
<&firstgraph>• Received a driving complaint of a motorist driving erratically on 15th Ave. SE. Officer checked the area and located the vehicle parked unoccupied.
June 17
<&firstgraph>• Received a 911 hang-up on 11th Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the residence who reported an accidental dial.
<&firstgraph>• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Fourth Ave. SE. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
<&firstgraph>• Took information from Plymouth Police Department of a juvenile run away that might be in the area.
<&firstgraph>• Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.
<&firstgraph>• Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road traveling towards Lonsdale on Independence Ave. Officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
<&firstgraph>• Received request to check the welfare of an adult male on First Ave. SE. Officer made contact with the male who was OK.
<&firstgraph>• Responded to a medical on First Ave. NE.
June 18
<&firstgraph>• Responded to a medical on Ninth Ave. NE.
June 19
<&firstgraph>• Received report of smoke coming from a garbage truck parked on Independence Ave. Officer checked the area not locating the truck.
<&firstgraph>• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
<&firstgraph>• Took a past action vandalism report at Jaycee Park on Arizona St. NW.
<&firstgraph>• Took report of a gas drive-off on Ash St. NE.
<&firstgraph>• Responded to a medical on Second Ave NE.
<&firstgraph>• Responded to a medical on Delaware St. SW.
<&firstgraph>• Received a 911 hang-up on Delaware St. SW. Caller accidentally dialed 911 again.
<&firstgraph>• Officer cited an adult male for driving after suspension on Singing Hills Dr. SE.
<&firstgraph>• Responded to a disturbance on 11th Ave. NE. Officers mediated and provided options.
<&firstgraph>June 20
<&firstgraph>• Took a theft report on Heritage Dr. SW.
<&firstgraph>• Received a parking complaint of a vehicle blocking a mailbox on Third Ave. NW. Officer made contact with the vehicle owner who moved the vehicle.
<&firstgraph>• Took a past action vandalism report on Main St. North.
<&firstgraph>• Assisted with a child custody issue on Fourth Ave. NE, parties advised civil.
<&firstgraph>• Officer located an occupied ATV in the ditch on 70th St. West, information only.
<&firstgraph>• Received a 911 hang-up on Florida St. SW. Caller reported an accidental dial.