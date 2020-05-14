May 3
Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Ave. NW. On call back, caller report an accidental dial.
Responded to a smell of smoke inside a home on Cottonwood St. NE. Smoke smell was electrical, homeowner shut power off. Lonsdale Fire Department investigated.
Officer checked on a motorist parked on the shoulder of 70th St. West. Motorist was having vehicle issues and did not need any assistance.
May 4
No incidents to report.
May 5
Officer cited an adult female for violation of her limited license.
Received a 911 hang-up on Willow Creek Dr. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
May 6
Received report of a medical on Birch St. NE. No response requested.
Received a barking dog complaint on Eighth Ave. NE. Officer was in training at the time of the call and checked later not hearing any dogs barking.
Took report of juveniles being rude and throwing garbage into the back yard on 10th Ave. NE. Officer was in training at time of call. Officer checked the property later not finding any garbage.
May 7
Officer located an open door during business checks on Delaware St. SE. Nothing appeared suspicious, door secured.
Officer located another open door to a business on Delaware St. SE. Nothing appeared suspicious, door secured.
Took information of an ongoing suspicious vehicle in the area of Harvest Dr. SW during the early morning hours. Officer sat in the area and located the vehicle which was the paper delivery.
Took a fraud report on Estate St. SW.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a car/deer accident at Halstad and 50th St. West.
May 8
Responded to an alarm on Industrial Dr. SE. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
Officer cited an adult male for driving after suspension on Independence Ave.
May 9
Responded to a residential alarm on Arizona St. SE. Officer did not locate anything suspicious, false alarm.
Officer checked on a motorist parked on the shoulder of Central St. East. Vehicle had overheated and no assistance was needed.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on 15th Ave. SE, vehicle unlocked.
Took report from a party being harassed on Fourth Ave. NW. Officer spoke with parties involved who were advised to stay away from each other.
Received a noise complaint of a male in the roadway yelling, singing and swearing on First Ave. SE. Officer located an intoxicated male who was celebrating that he wasn’t afraid of COVID-19. Male advised of complaint and returned home upon request.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with an unknown disturbance on Cody Lake TRL.