Brody Esser

Faribault High School student Brody Esser, left, had perfect attendance this week, which entered him into a drawing — which he won — for a $10 gift certificate from the Faribault Chamber of Commerce. Every week, students with perfect attendance are entered into a similar drawing. Pictured with Esser is FHS Assistant Principal Shawn Peck. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)
