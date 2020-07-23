A 55-year-old quonset building at 114 Central St. East doesn’t quite blend in with the rest of its neighborhood, so plans to tear down and replace the storage shed are in place.
The storage shed, owned by Jason Kodada, is the only building on the property. Kodada said he purchased the shed two years ago, and it has remained a storage shed as far back as he remembers.
The Lonsdale Planning Commission recommended moving forward as the variance stated but asked to have a sign erected on the subject property to better differentiate similar businesses beside each other.
Similar to the neighboring commercial buildings, the proposed new quonset will have a metal roof and metal sides with a dark gray wainscot and roofing with light gray steel siding. The new shed will be used for storage and encroach into the side yard setback.
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30, the recommendation will go to the City Council, acting as a board of appeals and adjustments.