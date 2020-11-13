November 1
Received a driving complaint of a motorist unable to maintain its lane and driving on the shoulder on Independence Ave. Officer located the vehicle and observed driving conduct. Vehicle was stopped, driver was cited for driving after revocation and warned for driving conduct.
Received a 911 hang-up on Hawaii St. SE. On call back, caller reported and accidental dial.
November 2
Responded to a residential burglary alarm on Pond View Dr. SE. Officer found home secure and nothing appeared suspicious, homeowner advised of findings.
Responded to a domestic on Harvest Dr. SW. Verbal only, parties advised.
Took a criminal damage to property report on Birch St. NE.
Arrested an adult male for possession of a controlled substance while on a traffic stop on Garfield Ave.
November 3
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical on Lonsdale Blvd. West.
Responded to a missing child on First Ave. SE. Child was later located at a neighbors.
November 4
Received a 911 hang-up on Central St. East. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Received a driving complaint of a motorist racing in the area of Industrial Dr. SE. Officer checked the area and did not locate any vehicles in the area.
November 5
Received a driving complaint of a motorist crossing the center line on Industrial Park Dr. SE. Officer located the vehicle, driver advised of complaint.
Officer located an open door during business checks on Garfield Ave. Building checked and nothing appeared suspicious, door secured.
November 6
Took a past action residential burglary report on Colorado St. NW. Incident under investigation.
Took a past action theft from vehicle report on Eighth Ave. NW.
Took a past action suspicious activity report on Harvest Dr. SW.
Took a past action theft from vehicle report on Fourth Ave. SW.
Took a dog bite report on Glen View Dr. SE.
November 7
Took a past action theft from vehicle report on Fourth Ave. SW.
Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
Received a 911 hang-up on Sunrise Ct. SE. Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.