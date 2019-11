Holy Cross eighth-graders have completed their Pajama Drive during which they collected 129 pairs of pajamas. Seventh-graders helped with some of the wrapping and packing of pajamas. Scholastic will match the donation with books. Pictured from left: Kate Flicek, Mallorie Pavek, Chloe Crow, Susan Heselton, Jackson Simon, Marybeth Maloy, Mason Mann, Juliana Kuehl, and Sylvia Lemke. (Photo courtesy of Holy Cross Catholic School)