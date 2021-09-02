Aug. 22
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Department with a medical on Gonvick Avenue.
Responded to a medical on Fourth Avenue Northeast.
Responded to a disturbance on First Avenue Southeast. Parties separated and advised.
Responded to a disturbance on Ninth Avenue Southwest. Officer mediated; parties advised.
Responded to a domestic on Fourth Circle Drive Southeast. Male party left prior to officer arrival. Reported forwarded to County Attorney for review for fifth-degree domestic assault.
Aug. 23
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Heritage Drive Southwest.
• Responded to a medical on Elm Street Northeast.
• Responded to an alarm at Casey’s on Central Street East. Building secure, alarm reset by employee.
Aug. 24
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Third Avenue Northeast, vehicle unlocked.
• Took report from a party receiving a suspicious phone call on First Avenue Southeast, information only.
• Received report of a loose dog on 12th Avenue Northeast. Dog located and impounded.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road on Central Street West. Officer located the vehicle and stopped the vehicle after observing driving conduct. No impairment detected; driver advised officer he was tired.
Aug. 25
• Received intake report from the Department of Human Services regarding abuse of a vulnerable adult on Fourth Circle Drive Southeast. After further investigation, incident unfounded.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Deer Ridge Court Northwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received report of a suspicious male walking with a full-face mask on Pond View Drive Southeast. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate anyone.
• Responded to a medical on 15th Avenue Southeast.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Central Street East. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Took a past action theft report on Main Street North.
Aug. 26
• Received report of a suspicious vehicle on Birch Street Northeast. Officer checked the area and did not locate the vehicle.
• Officer mediated over a civil issue regarding new owners moving into a home while previous owners in process of moving out on Willow Creek Drive Southeast.
• Responded to a domestic on Pond View Drive Southeast. Party had left prior to officer arrival. Report forwarded to the County Attorney for review.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Third Avenue Southwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Took report from a party believing they fell for a scam on 11th Avenue Northeast. Officer assisted the party with stopping the transaction.
Aug. 27
• Received a 911 hang-up on Harvest Drive. Southwest. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on 12th Avenue Northeast. Officer received no response. After further follow-up, officers were able to gain access into the home where a deceased male was located. During the investigation, no suspicious circumstances found.
• Responded to a medical on Third Avenue Northeast.
• Received a loud music complaint on Third Avenue Northeast. Officer checked the address and didn’t not hear any music.
Aug. 28
• Took a fraud report on First Avenue Southeast.
• Received report of a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked on Eighth Avenue Northwest. Vehicle located, information only.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Avenue Northeast. On call back caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Fourth Avenue Southwest, vehicle unlocked.
• Assisted homeowner locked out the their home on Third Avenue Northwest. Officer was able to get door open.