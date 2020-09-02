August 23
Responded to a medical on Fourth Ave. SW.
Officer checked the welfare of a resident on Main St. South after finding car door open for an extended period of time. Officer made contact with resident who was ok.
Officer checked on a suspicious male in the area of 15th Ave. SE. Male was out walking after being in a verbal argument with a female as they were traveling through town. Officer confirmed with female it was verbal only, parties then left.
Received report that a dog overheated and collapsed on Fourth Ave. SW. Neighbors in the area assisted with cooling the dog down. Owner transported the dog to a veterinary hospital.
August 24
Officer cited owner of vehicle parked on Bluff Heights Dr. SE for continued violation of the on-street 48 hour parking.
Received a 911 hang-up on Industrial DRr. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Officer responded to the Owatonna Hospital for a child abuse/protection report.
Received an ATV complaint on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer sat in the area and heard no sounds of ATV’s.
Received a 911 hang-up on Willow Creek Dr. SE. On call back, caller reported child playing with phone.
August 25
Responded to a medical on 10th Ave. NE.
Received a parking complaint of paving equipment parked on the street. Equipment was later moved.
Responded to a residential fire alarm on 11th Ave. NE. No smoke or fire detected, it was determined to be a faulty smoke detector.
Responded to a disturbance at Subway on Ash St. NE. Male party left prior to officer arrival. Owner wanted male trespassed from the business. Officer were unable to locate the male, owner advised to call if he returns.
Took information of possible child abuse from a party on Second Ave. SW. Incident occurred in the county. Info passed onto the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept.
Responded to a medical on Cottonwood St. NE.
Officer cited an adult male for driving after suspension on Central St. East.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Main St. South.
August 26
Received a barking dog complaint on Florida St. SW. Officer was unable to check the area due to a priority call.
Responded to a sweet corn semi-truck on fire on Railway St. SW. Lonsdale Fire Dept. extinguished the fire.
Received report of an unoccupied vehicle stalled in the traffic lane on Fifth Ave. NW. Officer was unable to locate the owner, vehicle towed.
Took a past action assault report at the police department.
Received report of drug paraphernalia found in the area 15th Ave. SE. Officer located and destroyed the paraphernalia.
Received a barking dog complaint on Pond View Dr. SE, owner advised.
August 27
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Eighth Ave. NW.
Officer cited and had vehicle towed on Bluff Heights Dr. SE for multiple citations for violation of the 48-hour on street parking.
August 28
Took information on a property dispute at the police department, party advised civil.
Received an ATV complaint on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Property owner cited for permitting a public nuisance.
Took a past action suspicious vehicle report on Ash St. NE.
August 29
Took an illegal dumping complaint at the compost site on Garfield Ave. Officer located the owner of the cardboard who advised that their teenaged child was told to dump the cardboard at the cardboard dumpster on Ash St. NE. Teenage child returned and removed the cardboard.
Received a 911 hang-up on Deerview Ct. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.