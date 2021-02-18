Ace Nutrition.jpg

Aces Nutrition celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce Saturday, Feb. 13. Aces Nutrition has a menu full of great tasting, fully satisfying, nutritionally balanced meal-replacement shakes, herbal energy teas to boost metabolism, and so much more. Krista Christenson and her team are located at 114 North Main Street. Visit the Aces Nutrition Facebook page and website for more info: aces-nutrition.com/signIn. (Photo courtesy of Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce)
