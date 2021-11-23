Montgomery’s Torchlight Parade and Fireworks celebrates 29 years this holiday season, and plans are underway to make it bigger and better than ever. The Thursday, Dec. 2 event kicks off with a parade of approximately 50 lighted floats, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the north end of First (Main) Street.
Participating in the parade this year will be the musical groups of the Schell’s Hobo Quartet, Lakelander Chorus, Tri-City United High School Drum Line, the Klondike Kates, the New Prague HS Drum Line and the HRS Singing Angels. Also performing in the parade will be The Amazing Hoopsters and the TCU Titans Dance Team. Riding on the lead float will be Wendoli Castaneda-Gonzalez, TCU Montgomery fifth grader who designed the event’s commemorative button. Also riding on the lead float are two TCU Montgomery second graders who were chosen at random as 2021’s junior grand marshals, Wyatt Harms and Chloe Hart.
Back again this year will be Santa’s Reindeer, who will be located prior to the parade near the intersection of Vine Avenue and 1st Street, between American Family Insurance and Frandsen Bank. It is rumored that Santa will be there as well so it may be a good photo opportunity for the youngsters (5 pm until 7 pm).
The parade, which lasts about 45 minutes, will head south starting at Boulevard and 1st Street and end at the Montgomery Library, the corner of 1st Street and Oak Avenue. Capping off the evening there will be a fireworks show choreographed to holiday music, one block south of the Montgomery Public Library, starting at roughly 7:30 pm.
“This event has become the kick off to the Holiday Season and is a highlight for the city of Montgomery and surrounding communities,” said committee member Anita Rynda. “If you like lights, a great parade, and fireworks choreographed to holiday music, this is the place to be!”
Many local businesses and organizations will provide food and refreshments on the parade route. Anyone interested in participating in the parade or being a sponsor should contact Neaner Kriha at 507-364-5408 or Jake Keohen at jake.keohen@respyro.com. For more information, visit Montgomery Torchlight Parade & Fireworks on Facebook.