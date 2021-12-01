Nov. 21

• Officer suspected a vehicle parked on street in violation of the 48-hour on-street parking on First Avenue SE, vehicle chalked.

• Officer spoke to a property owner on 10th Avenue NE regarding an ordinance violation.

• Officer checked on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked at a business after hours on Industrial Drive SE, information only.

• Received a 911 hang-up on First Avenue SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.

• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Department with several suspicious vehicles on Garfield Avenue

Nov. 22

• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Central Street E, vehicle unlocked.

• Took a property damage accident report on Central and Eighth Avenue NE.

• Took a suspicious activity report on Seventh Avenue NE.

Nov. 23

• Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at Trenda Memorial Park on Main Street N. Adult male was cited for possession of marijuana.

• Officer suspected a vehicle parked on the street in violation of the 48-hour on street parking on Fourth Circle Drive SE, vehicle chalked.

Nov. 24

• Officers arrested an adult male for driving under the influence of alcohol on Central Street E.

• Received a 911 hang-up on Third Avenue SW. No answer on call back, Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.

• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Cottonwood ST. NE. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.

• Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Avenue NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.

• Received a 911 hang-up on Heritage Drive SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.

• Received request to check the welfare of a juvenile male on Fifth Avenue NE. Officer made contact with the male who was upset and not going to hurt himself.

Nov. 25

• Received a driving complaint of a motorist driving at a high rate of speed on Eighth Avenue NW. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.

Nov. 26

• Responded to a medical alarm on Second Avenue NW. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.

• Received request to assist the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. on a traffic stop on 30th Street W.

• Received a loud music complaint on Deerview Court SE. Officer made contact with the homeowner who was advised and warned regarding the loud music.

Nov. 27

• Received a 911 open line on Deerview Court SE. Officers made contact with the caller who was uncooperative with officers, along with several others in the home.

• Responded to a medical on Fourth Avenue SW.

• Received request to check the welfare of an adult male on Singing Hills Drive SE. Officer made contact with the male who was OK.

• Took a property damage accident report on Main Street S.

• Responded to a medical on Railway Street NW.

