Nov. 21
• Officer suspected a vehicle parked on street in violation of the 48-hour on-street parking on First Avenue SE, vehicle chalked.
• Officer spoke to a property owner on 10th Avenue NE regarding an ordinance violation.
• Officer checked on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked at a business after hours on Industrial Drive SE, information only.
• Received a 911 hang-up on First Avenue SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Department with several suspicious vehicles on Garfield Avenue
Nov. 22
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Central Street E, vehicle unlocked.
• Took a property damage accident report on Central and Eighth Avenue NE.
• Took a suspicious activity report on Seventh Avenue NE.
Nov. 23
• Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at Trenda Memorial Park on Main Street N. Adult male was cited for possession of marijuana.
• Officer suspected a vehicle parked on the street in violation of the 48-hour on street parking on Fourth Circle Drive SE, vehicle chalked.
Nov. 24
• Officers arrested an adult male for driving under the influence of alcohol on Central Street E.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Third Avenue SW. No answer on call back, Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Cottonwood ST. NE. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Avenue NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Heritage Drive SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received request to check the welfare of a juvenile male on Fifth Avenue NE. Officer made contact with the male who was upset and not going to hurt himself.
Nov. 25
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist driving at a high rate of speed on Eighth Avenue NW. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Nov. 26
• Responded to a medical alarm on Second Avenue NW. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Received request to assist the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. on a traffic stop on 30th Street W.
• Received a loud music complaint on Deerview Court SE. Officer made contact with the homeowner who was advised and warned regarding the loud music.
Nov. 27
• Received a 911 open line on Deerview Court SE. Officers made contact with the caller who was uncooperative with officers, along with several others in the home.
• Responded to a medical on Fourth Avenue SW.
• Received request to check the welfare of an adult male on Singing Hills Drive SE. Officer made contact with the male who was OK.
• Took a property damage accident report on Main Street S.
• Responded to a medical on Railway Street NW.