Linda Dorn, a stewardship specialist at Carleton College, Northfield was elected to one of the highest positions in a Toastmasters District—Club Growth Director—where she will help lead more than 1,800 Toastmasters throughout Minnesota.
As Club Growth Director, Dorn is responsible for all aspects of District club-building and club-retention efforts, as well as creating an overall marketing strategy for the District. Linda takes great joy in sharing the life-changing benefits of Toastmasters with future Toastmasters.
Dorn joined the Northfield Community Toastmasters Club in January 2017. Since that time, she has served in various club officer roles, as an Area Director, Division Director, as a Club Coach, and a Pathways Guide. She recently received the highest honor in Toastmasters called Distinguished Toastmaster, which is bestowed upon only 1% of members and recognizes a superior level of achievement in both communication and leadership. This year, Linda was also selected as the Division Director of the Year and received the Phoenix Award for excellence in leadership as a Club Coach.
Linda belongs to three Toastmasters clubs, Northfield Community Toastmasters; Community Spirit Toastmasters in Burnsville; and Lakeville Toastmasters.
“Toastmasters has provided me with a positive and supportive environment in which I could practice and improve my public speaking and leadership skills, in my new role, I have the honor of paying that forward by introducing new members to Toastmasters, leading teams who are exploring new leadership roles, and building new clubs,” said Dorn.
Linda and her husband reside in Webster and enjoy traveling, hiking, mentoring young people, movies, concerts and attending plays.