South Central College on Thursday released its President’s List and Dean’s List of students with exceptional academic performance this past in the 2019 Fall Semester, which ran from August — December, 2019.
The President’s List includes students who have a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or higher and have completed at least 24 cumulative credits at SCC. The Dean’s List includes students who have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and completed at least 12 credits that semester. Because of the different criteria, students may be named to both the President’s and The Dean’s Lists in the same semester. Students from the following communities were named to the 2019 Fall Semester President’s and Dean’s Lists.
President’s List
Lonsdale — Piper Nelson
New Prague — Zachary Rossi
Dean’s List
Lonsdale — Samuel Goblirsch, Piper Nelson, Cohl Paggen, Grace Rechtzigel and Nicole Smith
New Prague — Vanessa Kubes, Zachary Rossi, Connor Scharf and Cortney Schweiss