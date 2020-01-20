The Edward S. Curtis Photographic Exhibit is showing at the Arts and Heritage Center, 201 First St. N., Montgomery in January and February. The center is open on Thursday and Friday 2-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. An open house is scheduled for Feb. 2 from 2-5 p.m.
The national known Edward S. Curtis documented 80 Native American tribes in the Western United States through photographs, recording their music, myths and religion, history, back in the 1890s through 1920s. He grew up in Le Sueur County — Cordova Township — where he built a camera using a stereo-optic lense his father brought back from the Civil War.
After moving with his family to Washington State, Edward S. Curtis began preserving the Native American culture through photographs and text, and he and his team produced 20 volumes, subscription printed, of the 80 tribal nations. He took 40,000 photo negatives using the old fashioned camera. There will be 60-plus of these photographs on display as well as other artifacts at the exhibit in Montgomery.
Curtis is relatively unknown in this area, yet is recognized nationally for his 30 years of documentation of the Native American culture of the Western Indian Nations.