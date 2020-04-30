April 19
Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
Received a 911 hang-up on Main St. South. On call back, caller reported accidental dial.
April 20
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Fifth Ave. NE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Colorado St. NW.
Received report of two juveniles burning something at Rezac Park off Pond View Dr. SE. Officer located the two juveniles who took off running. Officer found the juveniles who were given a ride home and turned over to a parent.
Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road on Main St. North. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Received report of an intoxicated male in the area of Main St. North. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the male.
April 21
Took report from a party hearing suspicious sounds inside a home on Harvest Dr. SW. Officer checked the house not finding anything suspicious.
Took a past action assault report on Main St. South.
Received report of juveniles on a roof of a house on 10th Ave. NE. Officer spoke with the juvenile who was getting shoes that were thrown onto the roof. Juveniles advised.
Received report of a loose dog on Main St. North, dog impounded.
Officer cited an adult female for careless driving on Central St. West.
April 22
Responded to a medical on Hawaii St. SE.
Received a 911 hang-up on Sunset Ct. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Received an ATV complaint on Florida St. SW. Officer located the ATV and advised the driver of complaints.
Received report of juveniles riding bikes in the traffic lane on Halstad Ave. Officer checked the area not locating the juveniles.
Officer cited a juvenile male for small amount of marijuana in motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of tobacco while on a traffic stop on Independence Ave.
Officer checked on a suspicious vehicle parked with the driver’s door open on Deer Ridge St. NW. Officer made contact with the owner who was just getting something from the house and left the door open.
April 23
Received report of a loose dog on 11th Ave. NE. Officer located the dog at the owners’ home, owner advised.
Took a past action theft report on First Ave. SE.
Received a 911 hang-up on Overlook Dr. SE. Officer made contact with the caller who wanted the phone number for the Hastings Police Dept.
Took report of an ongoing issue of a dog defecating in the reporting party’s yard on Harvest Dr. SW. Officer was given a description of the dog but was unable to locate.
Took a past action assault report at the police department.
April 24
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a driving complaint of a motorist stopped in the lane of traffic and swerving all over the road on Lonsdale Blvd. Vehicle located stopped on Hazelwood Ave.
Received a 911 hang-up on 10th Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Assisted with a property dispute on Fourth Ave. NW, parties advised.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with at found child on 86th Ct. West.
Officer cited an adult female for driving after revocation on Central St. East.
Officer located an occupied vehicle stolen out of Minneapolis on Industrial Dr. SE. Officers arrested two adult males for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and felon in possession of a firearm.
April 25
Responded to a disturbance on 11th Ave. NE. Officer mediated and provided options.
Responded to Woodridge Ct. SE on a criminal damage to a camper. Owner had just gotten camper out of storage and found the inside damaged. While the officer was investigating, officer located a male inside the camper who was transported to the hospital and later jailed. Incident being investigated by the Faribault Police Dept.
Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Ave. NW. Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
Took a report from a party receiving harassing messages on Main St. South. Party advised of options.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a fireworks complaint on 50th St. West. Officer spoke with several males concerning the complaint who decided to stop for the night.