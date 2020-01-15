TCU knowledge bowl.jpg

The TCU Black Knowledge Bowl team took third place out of 30 teams at the Sleepy Eye meet Jan. 10 meet. The Black team consists of Alex Matchinski, Wyatt Hatlevig, Reese Tuma, Frank Doyle and Jack Erickson. (Photo courtesy of Ted Doyle)

