February 23
<&firstgraph>• Received a 911 hang-up on 11th Ave. NE. On call-back, caller reported accidental dial.
<&firstgraph>• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with paper service on Fifth Ave. NE.
<&firstgraph>• Took report of a gas drive-off on Ash St. NE.
February 24
<&firstgraph>• Responded to a mental health/medical on Florida St. SW.
<&firstgraph>• Attempted a warrant service on Main St. South, no contact.
<&firstgraph>• Issued notice of ordinance violation on Main St. South.
February 25
<&firstgraph>• Took a juvenile complaint on Main St. South.
February 26
<&firstgraph>• Issued notice of ordinance violation on Estate St. SW.
<&firstgraph>• Issued notice of ordinance violation on Ninth Ave. SW.
<&firstgraph>• Received an extra patrol request.
<&firstgraph>• Took a fraud report on First Ave. SE.
February 27
<&firstgraph>• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Estate St. SW. Officer made contact with the female who was OK.
<&firstgraph>• Took a theft from vehicle report on Main St. North.
<&firstgraph>• Received report of a loose dog on Second Ave. SW. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the dog.
February 28
<&firstgraph>• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
<&firstgraph>• Issued a notice of ordinance violation on Ninth Ave. NE.
<&firstgraph>• Took a past action damage to property report on 10th Ave. NW.
February 29
<&firstgraph>• Officer checked on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle that had been parked running for past couple hours on Central St. East. Officer made contact with the owner who forgot about vehicle running.