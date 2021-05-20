May 9
Responded to an alarm on Central St. West. Building found secure, false alarm.
May 10
Received report of a vehicle involved in a motor vehicle accident hit and run traveling towards Lonsdale on Independence Ave. Vehicle was located and escorted back to the accident scene.
Took a past action theft from vehicle report on Industrial Dr. SE.
Took a past action vandalism report at Sticha Park on Industrial Dr. SE.
May 11
Officer issued several citations to several owners in violation of the on-street 48-hour parking.
Received report of a found dog found on Main St. North. Dog returned to the owner.
Took a property damage accident report at Central and 70th St. West.
Received report that three juveniles tipped over a porta potty at Kalina Park and took off running. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the juveniles.
Received request to check on a possible animal cruelty incident at Jaycee Park on Arizona St. NW. Officer located the owner and dog, dog appeared fine, owner advised.
May 12
Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
Received report of possible juveniles at Calvary Cemetery on Idaho St. SW after hours. Officer located three adult males walking around cemetery consuming alcohol. Males advised of cemetery hours and left upon request.
May 13
Assisted a homeowner locked out their home on Cottonwood St. NE. Officer was able to get door open.
Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.
Received an extra patrol request.
Officer noticed a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at the Car and Pet Wash on Commerce Dr. SE. Occupant stated he was lost and waiting for an unknown friend. Occupant left upon request.
May 14
Received report of a natural gas odor coming from an apartment on Third Ave. SW. Gas leak found coming from a gas stove, gas line shut off, owner advised.
Responded to a medical on Second Ave. NW.
Received report of a bird inside a garage that attacked the homeowner on Fourth Ave. NE. Officer was able to get the bird out of the garage.
Took a fraud report on First Ave SE.
Responded to a personal injury accident at Central and 70th St. West. State Patrol handling report.
May 15
Took information of a missing dog on Dogwood St. NE.
Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Ave. SW. On call back, caller was attempting to contact the Minneapolis Police Department.
Took report regarding a property dispute on First Ave. SE, party advised civil.