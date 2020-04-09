March 29
Responded to a medical on Eighth Ave. NW.
Responded to a medical on Hawaii St. SE.
Responded to a fire alarm on Eighth Ave. SW. Officer cancelled by homeowner, false alarm.
March 30
Officer mailed a notice of ordinance violation to the property owner on Main St. South.
Officer mailed a notice of ordinance violation to the property owner on Connecticut Dr. SE.
Officer mailed a notice of ordinance violation to the property owner on Meadow View Ln. SE.
Officer mailed a notice of ordinance violation to the property owner on Hill Crest Ln. SE.
Responded to a fire alarm on Florida St. SW. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
Assisted with a civil issue regarding property on Arizona St. SE.
Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.
March 31
Responded to a house fire on Seventh Ave. NW. Officer located smoke coming from the roof. Fire extinguished by the Lonsdale Fire Department.
Received a 911 hang-up on 15th Ave. SE. Officer made contact with the homeowner, child was playing with the phone.
April 1
Received a 911 hang-up on Florida St. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
April 2
Officer mailed a notice of ordinance violation to the property owner on Elm St. NE.
Officers arrested an adult male on 15th Ave. SE for violation of a no contact order and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Received request from the Rice County Jail to make a victim notification on Fifteenth Ave. SE, no contact made.
Officer checked on a motorist park on the shoulder of the roadway on Central St. West. Driver was having vehicle issues and was ok.
Received report of loose dog on 15th Ave. SE. Officer unable to catch dog or make contact with the owner.
Responded to an alarm on Ash St. NE. Building found secure, key holder notified.
April 3
Officer mailed a notice of ordinance violation to the property owner on Third Ave. NE.
Officer mailed a notice of ordinance violation to the property owner on Fourth Ave. NE.
Officer mailed a notice of ordinance violation to the property owner on Cottonwood St. NE.
Officer mailed a notice of ordinance violation to the property owner on Golden Oak St. NE.
Officer mailed a notice of ordinance violation to the property owner on Main St. South.
Officer took an illegal dumping complaint at the compost site.
Took a criminal damage to property report on Main St. South.
Took report from a party receiving harassing messages on Elm St. NE. Party advised of options.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Deerview Dr. SE, vehicle unlocked.
Responded to a residential alarm on 16th Ave. SE. Home secure, false alarm.
April 4
Took a past action theft report on Ash St. NE.
Received report of an ATV being operated on private property on Fourth Ave. SW. Officer located the ATV, driver advised to stay off private property.