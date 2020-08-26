August 16
Received a parking complaint on First Ave. SE, tire chalked.
Officer checked on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked in the area of Industrial Park Dr. SE, information only.
Took report of a gas drive-off on Central Sr. East.
Took a dog bite report on Industrial Park Dr. SE.
August 17
Assisted Rice County Social Services on 15th Ave. SE.
Took a past action theft report on Railway St. SW.
Received a 911 hang-up on Glen View Dr. SE. Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
August 18
Took information regarding a scam at the police department.
August 19
Took information of a medical on Sunrise Ct. SE. No officer response requested.
Received report of a parking complaint at Dollar General on 15th Ave. SE. Employee advised of options.
Received a 911 hang-up on Seventh Ave. NW. Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
Received an ATV complaint on Union Lake Tr. Officer located the ATV, operator advised of complaint.
Took a fraud report on Eighth Ave. NW.
Received a 911 hang-up on Birch St. NE. Officer unable to call back, checked the area and did not locate anyone.
August 20
Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Ave. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Officer cited the owner of vehicle parked on the street in violation of the on-street 48 hour parking ordinance on First Ave. SE.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Ash St. NE, vehicle unlocked.
Took a restraining order violation report on 15th Ave. SE. Report forwarded to County Attorney for review.
Assisted a property owner with privacy issues on 10th Ave. NE. Advised nothing found illegal.
Took information of a lost dog on Fourth Ave. SE. Dog later returned home.
August 21
Received a 911 hang-up on Bluff Heights Dr. SE, unable to call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
Responded to a medical on 15th Ave. SE.
Took report from a party receiving harassing messages on Meadow View Ln. SE. Party provided with options.
August 22
Responded to a residential alarm on Florida St. SW. Officer was cancelled prior to arrival.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a fight on 50th St. West.
Received a 911 hang-up on Pond View Dr. SE. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.