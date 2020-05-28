May 17
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Lonsdale Ct. NW. Officer made contact with the male who was OK.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical on Bagley Ave.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Bluff Heights Dr. SE. Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
• Officer removed tree branches from the roadway on Bluff Heights Dr. SE.
• Took a past action theft report on Fourth Circle Dr. SE.
May 18
• Took report from a party receiving threats over Facebook on Third Ave. NW.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Florida St. SW.
• Took report from a party receiving threats on First Ave. SE.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Main St. North.
May 19
• Received report of a loose dog on Industrial Dr. SE, dog impounded.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on Fifth Ave. NE. Vehicle left prior to officer arrival. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
• Took a damage to property report on Elm St. NE.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with paper service on First Ave. SE.
• Officer noticed a suspicious occupied vehicle at the compost site after hours. Occupant was releasing raccoon that was caught in a live trap.
May 20
• Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Eleventh Ave. NE.
• Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Arizona St. NW.
• Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Ash St. NW.
• Received report of a juvenile male operating a dirt bike at Jaycee Park. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the dirt bike.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Grand Ave. SW. Caller reported an accidental dial.
• Took a property damage accident report on Main St. South.
• Received report of a smell of marijuana coming from an address on First Ave. SE. Officers made contact with several parties at the address that admitted to smoking marijuana. No marijuana was found in plan site, parties advised.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Tomah Ct. NW.
• Officer noticed smoke coming from a building on Commerce Dr. SE. Fire department was called for an active fire.
• Received a driving complaint on Central St. East. Officer checked the area and located the vehicle parked.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Ave. SW. Officer was advised a child was playing with the phone.
May 21
• Officer heard a car alarm going off in the area of Main St. South. Alarm was shut off prior to officer arrival. Officer checked the area not finding anything suspicious.
• Responded to a residential alarm on Florida St. SW. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Took a past action identity theft report on Seventh Ave. NW.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at Mackenthun’s on Ash St. NW. Employee reported marijuana smell coming from the vehicle. Officer made contact with the occupant, officer located marijuana residue in the vehicle, driver left upon request.
May 22
• Officer checked on an unoccupied vehicle parked on 70th St. West. Information only.
• Received report of a loose dog on Central St. West. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the dog.
• Received request to check an address on Eighth Ave. NE for a vehicle reported stolen out of Minneapolis. Officer checked the address not locating the vehicle.
• Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at Trenda Memorial Park after hours. Occupant was playing Pokémon.
May 23
• Received report of found firearm found inside a loaner vehicle on Hill Crest LN SE. Firearm removed and taken to the police department for safe keeping.
• Took a criminal damage to property report on Delaware St. SE.
• Took information of a missing dog on Third Ave. NE.