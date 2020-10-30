October 18
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with checking Lonsdale Blvd. for cows in the roadway. Officer checked the area and did not locate any cows.
Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.
Received report of an ongoing suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked in the area of Singing Hills Dr. SE. Vehicle left prior to officer arrival. Officer was informed vehicle had returned in the area. Officer located the vehicle, driver advised the officer he was visiting a female in the area and was told to park down the street, driver advised of complaint.
October 19
Received a 911 hang-up on Lonsdale Ct. NW. Officer made contact with a family member who advised it was an accidental dial.
Responded to a fire alarm on Pond View Dr. SE. Alarm accidently set off by a family member.
Received a found wallet found on Central St. East.
Responded to a medical on Fourth Circle Dr. SE.
Responded to a medical on Delaware St. SW.
October 20
Received report of a smell of marijuana coming from an apartment on First Ave. SE. Officer made contact with the renter who admitted to smoking marijuana earlier and turned over drug paraphernalia. Renter warned for possession of drug paraphernalia which was later destroyed.
Responded to a residential fire on Overlook Dr. SE. Officer located heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Fire was extinguished by the Lonsdale Fire Department.
Received request to check the welfare of a male on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer made contact with the male who was OK.
Received report of a semi tractor-trailer blocking the roadway on Industrial Dr. SE. Officer assisted with traffic control.
Received a parking complaint of a truck parked on the street during a snow emergency on Fourth Ave. NW. Caller advised no snow emergency was called.
Officer spoke with a plow company about plowing snow across the street in violation of city code.
Officer checked the welfare of a male walking on Central St. East. Male was walking to Farmington due to being in an argument with a female. Officers checked on the female who confirmed it was verbal only. Officers mediated and advised parties.
October 21
Officer checked on a motorist parked on the shoulder of the roadway on Independence Ave. Motorist was having vehicle problems and called for a tow.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Second Ave. NW, vehicle unlocked.
Took report of suspicious foot tracks around a vehicle on Golden Oak St. NE.
Took a past action theft from vehicle report on 11th Ave. NE.
Responded to a mental health/medical on Bluff Heights Dr. SE.
October 22
Received report of an intoxicated male who is out of control on Bluff Heights Dr. SE. Officer made contact with the male who was transported to the hospital.
Responded to a medical on Arizona St. SE.
Took a fraud report on 15th Ave. SE.
October 23
Officers attempted warrant service on 10th Ave. NE, no contact.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. on a traffic stop on Union Lake Tr.
October 24
Took a past action criminal damage to property report on Singing Hills Dr. SE.
Took a property damage accident report on Railway St. NW.
Office cited an adult female for careless driving on Central St. East.