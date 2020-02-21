The Montgomery Knights of Columbus Council #1573 held its annual Christmas party/Recognition banquet on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the American Legion Club in Montgomery. Following a meal provided by the Legion, awards were distributed honoring the Knight of the Year, the Family of the Year, First Degree members, Third Degree members and Certificates of Merit for individual council members who went above and beyond in 2019.
Montgomery KCs award members at annual recognition banquet
