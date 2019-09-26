September 15
• Took an animal bite report on Parkview Ct. SE.
• Responded to a possible disturbance on Colorado St. NW. Officer spoke with parties on scene who were yelling for their dog.
• Responded to a fire alarm on Elm St. NE. Alarm set off due to burnt food.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on First Ave. SE. Officer learned female was in the Faribault area, Faribault Police Department advised.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Central St. East, vehicle unlocked.
• Responded to a harassment restraining order violation on Eighth Ave. NW. After further investigation, no violation occurred.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female in the bathroom at Mackenthun’s for past thirty minutes. Officer made contact with the female who was not feeling well.
• Responded to Singing Hills Dr. SE due to a gas burner being left on and the house smelling of gas. Everyone had evacuated, house was aired out.
September 16
• Responded to a medical on Fourth Ave. NE.
• Received a noise complaint of loud music on Eight Ave. SW. Officer sat in the area and did not hear any music.
• Received report of a snapping turtle in the front yard of a residence on Elm ST. NE. Owner advised turtle will eventually leave.
• Received request to check on a child in the street on Florida St. SW. Officer located the child who was brought home. Parent was unaware child could open the door.
• Received request from probations to check on a male on Ash St. NW, no contact made.
September 17
• Officers chalked vehicle possibly in violation of 48-hour on street parking on Singing Hills Dr. SE.
• Officer responded to a male causing a disturbance on Industrial DR. SE. Officer mediated situation.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Central St. West. On call back, caller advised officer it was a misdial.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on 80th St. West. Officer checked the area not locating the vehicle.
• Took a past action theft report on Ninth Ave. SW.
• Took a fraud report on Second Ave. SW.
• Received request from the Shakopee Police Department to check the area of Alabama and Second Ave. SE for a vehicle occupied by a male wanted for assault. Officer checked the area not locating the vehicle.
• Received request from Dundas Police Department to check an address for a party related to found property. Officer made contact with the party and advised to contact Dundas PD.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Department with a road hazard on 70th St. West. Officer removed several tree branches from the roadway.
September 18
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Main St. South.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Main St. South.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Overlook Dr. SE.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance on Second Ave. SW.
• Responded to a medical on Fourth Ave. NE.
• Assisted Rice County Social Services on Eighth Ave. SW.
• Officer cited a property owner on Florida St. SW for failure to comply with ordinance notice.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Hickory St. NE.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Ninth Ave. NE.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on First Ave. NE.
• Officer cited a property owner on 10th Ave. NE for failure to comply with ordinance notice.
September 19
• Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Woodridge Ct. SE.
• Received request to check on suspicious activity on Hickory St. NE. Officer checked the area not locating anything suspicious.
September 20
• Officer located an open door during business checks on Industrial DR. SE. Building checked, nothing suspicious found, officer was unable to make contact with key holder.
• Took an illegal dumping complaint at the compost site. Officer located the party that dumped the items who returned and removed.
• Responded to a disturbance on First Ave. SE, parties advised.
• Took a juvenile complaint at the police department.
September 21
• Responded to an alarm on Industrial Dr. SE, building secure, false alarm.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Central St. West, vehicle unlocked.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Grand Ave. SW, vehicle unlocked.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist driving on the wrong side of the road on Central St. East. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.