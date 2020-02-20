Steve Ledin, founding member of Ledin Law PLLC, specializing in small business and estate planning, presents the class: So, you are the executor, now what? from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 29 at the Tri-City United Montgomery Elementary/Middle School Conference Room 101, 101 Second St. NE. Cost is $5 and registration is required at bit.ly/probateclass.
As an executor you will need to prepare the inventory for the filing of a probate. What is involved? We will break down the process and give answers to the common experiences associated with Probate court. Attendees will also learn what the executor, trustee, power of attorney, conservator and guardian roles are, along with the responsibilities and liabilities of those who are granted these legal titles.
This class is invaluable for those trying to decide who to appoint as well as for those who have been asked to take one of these legal roles.