Villages of Lonsdale

The staff of the Villages of Lonsdale, featuring independent living, assisted living and memory care, wishes to thank the Lonsdale Knights of Columbus, Council 16225 for its generous donation of $750. The donation helped to fund a remodeled spa for residents which includes an accessible whirlpool tub, soothing music and calming aesthetics. Grand Knight Josh Rickert presented the check to Marilyn Pint, executive director of The Villages of Lonsdale. (Photo courtesy of The Villages of Lonsdale) 
