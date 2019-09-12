The New Prague School District will implement a 90-minute late start once a month beginning Thursday, Sept. 19 for all K-12 buildings.
The eight scheduled late starts will be on the third Thursday of each month (September through April). October will be the only month that the late start will occur during the second Thursday due to MEA break. The late starts are for all K-12 buildings.
Kids’ Company will remain open and will have extended hours during the late starts. Preschool classes will remain as scheduled and will not take part in the modified starts.
School Building Start Times:
New Prague High School & Compass Learning Center: 9:10 a.m. start
New Prague Middle School: 9:12 a.m. start
Falcon, Eagle, & Raven Stream Elementary Schools: 10:40 a.m. start.