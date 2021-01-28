January 17
Responded to a disturbance on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Parties separated for the evening.
Received a parking complaint on Harvest Dr. SW. Officer spoke with the owner who was advised of complaint and city code.
Responded to a personal injury accident involving two vehicles at Central and 70th St. West.
January 18
Assisted with a child custody dispute on Second Ave. SW, party advised civil and provided options.
January 19
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a suspicious male walking around an outbuilding on Gonvick Ave. Officers located a male from Hopkins who was transported to the hospital for an eval.
Received a 911 hang-up at the Lonsdale Elementary School on Idaho St. SW. Officer made contact with staff who were unaware of a 911 call, no emergency found, officer cleared.
Received report of a marijuana smell coming from an apartment on Main St. North. Officer was unable to make contact with anyone, landlord advised.
Officer spoke with a property owner regarding an ordinance violation on Hawaii St. SE. Owner complied with violation the following day.
Received request to check the welfare of a male on Heritage Dr. SW. Officer located the male who was transported to the hospital.
January 20
Received report of a found dog found on Third Ave. NE, dog impounded.
Took a suspicious activity report on Fourth Ave. SW.
Took a parking complaint of the amount of construction traffic/parking on Harvest Dr. SW. Officer checked the area not locating anything illegal, officer contacted the contractor who was advised of complaints.
Took a property damage accident report on Ash St. NE.
January 21
Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on Main St. North. Vehicle left prior to officer arrival. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a personal injury accident on Halstad Ave.
January 22
Officer attempted warrant service on Central St. East. No contact made.
Took report of a pedestrian hit by a motorist who left the scene on Second Ave. NW. Incident under investigation.
Responded to a medical on Delaware St. SW.
Responded to a medical on First Ave. NE.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Department with an intoxicated motorist in the ditch on Independence Ave.
January 23
Received report of a possible water main break on Second Ave. SW. Public Works notified.
Received complaint of snowmobiles being operated in a reckless manner on Heritage Dr. SW. Officer followed the tracks to an address on Heritage Dr. SW. Officer spoke with several parties who were warned and advised on city code.
Received a barking dog complaint on Fifth Ave. NE. Officer sat in the area and did not hear any dogs barking, unfounded.