October 27
• Received report of a found cell phone found on Halstad Ave. Phone was later returned to the owner.
• Officer checked on a suspicious vehicle parked at Mackenthun’s on Ash St. NE after hours. Owner was part of the cleaning crew.
October 28
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with removing a deceased deer from the roadway on Independence Ave.
• Took a past action theft report on Railway St. NW.
• Took report from a party receiving harassing messages on Main St. South, party advised of options.
• Responded to a medical on Connecticut Dr. SE.
• Received request to check on a resident on 11th Ave. NE due to the storm door being open for past couple days. Officer received no response at the door, nothing appeared suspicious, door closed.
October 29
• Took a fraud report on Industrial Park Dr. SE.
• Officer noticed smoke coming from a residence on Main St. South. Officer found owner burning leaves, owner advised of city code and to take leaves to the compost site.
• Officer arrested an adult male for driving under the influence of alcohol on Central St. East.
• Officer arrested an adult female for violation of a restraining order on First Ave. SE.
October 30
• Received request to check the welfare of a dog on 12th Ave. NE. Officer checked on the dog which appeared fine, owner advised.
• Officer noticed a bag of leaves in the roadway on Central St. East. Officer took the bag to the compost site.
• Received request from the New Prague Police Dept. to check an address on Overlook DR. SE for a male. Male was located, New Prague Police Dept. advised.
• Responded to a medical alarm on Golden Oak St. NE. Officer cancelled by the alarm company.
• Officer responded to a disturbance in the area of Fourth Ave. SE, parties advised to separate for the evening.
• Responded to a disturbance on Third Ave. SE, parties separated and advised.
October 31
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Industrial Dr. SE, vehicle unlocked.
• Officer served trespass notices on two individuals at Dollar General for shoplifting on 15th Ave. SE upon employee request.
• Officer notified Xcel Energy regarding a decayed power pole on Alabama St. SW.
• Officer arrested an adult male for driving under the influence of alcohol on Central St. East.
November 1
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Commerce Dr. SE. On call back, caller advised it was a misdial.
• Officer checked on a motorist parked in the alley on Main St. North. Owner advised the officer the vehicle wouldn’t start and was calling a friend for assistance.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a suspicious vehicle park at a residence on 50th St. West. Vehicle belonged to a family friend who drove a different vehicle.
• Responded to a domestic on First Ave. NE. Verbal only, parties separated.
November 2
• Received a driving complaint of a trailer with no lights working in the area Central St. West. Officer located the vehicle and trailer. Owner able to get four-way flashers to work and advised to fix lights.