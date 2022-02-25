Campus News Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Feb 25, 2022 Feb 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save University of Wisconsin-Madison Fall GraduatesElko New Market- Kari Wenzel, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Genetics and Genomics, Graduated with Distinction Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wenzel Genomics University Genetics Bachelor Of Science Sci University Of Wisconsin-madison Fall Kari Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Montgomery's Czech Masopust returns for 22nd year Highway 19 open house planned County approves solar fields near Northfield Linda Jean DeMann Exciting new look starts next week Voluntary Subscription Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Lonsdale Area News Review Weekly Newsletter Delivered Tuesday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists