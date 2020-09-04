Lonsdale Firefighter Josh Dias began his employment with the Lonsdale Fire Department Tuesday, after the Lonsdale City Council approved conditional job offers for him and Travis Powers, another new firefighter, at the Aug. 13 City Council meeting.
Dias bought a house in Lonsdale in April 2018 and earned his fire protection degree at Hennepin Technical College the same year. He was born in Florida, where most of his family still lives, and grew up in Savage. He has family throughout Minnesota.
Before going into fire protection, Dias served in the Marine Corps as a combat lifesaver on deployment. After he returned home, he looked into Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Medical Technician jobs. He wanted to become a firefighter to have the brother and sister relationships he had in the military.
“I mainly wanted to be a firefighter and help others and get to know my community a bit more, too,” Dias said.