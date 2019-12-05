November 24
• Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at Mackenthun’s during the early morning hours. Occupants were just talking.
November 25
• Responded to a residential alarm on 12th Ave. NE. Officer found home secure, false alarm.
• Received report of a found dog found on Third Ave, NW. Dog was picked up by the owner prior to officer arrival.
• Took a fraud report on First Ave. SE.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Florida St. SE.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Connecticut Dr. SE.
• Officer spoke with a property owner on Fifth Ave. SW regarding an ordinance violation.
• Received request to assist a homeowner locked out of his home on Second Ave. SW. Officer was unable to unlock.
November 26
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a traffic stop on Lonsdale Blvd.
• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
• Took report from a party that received threatening messages on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Incident under investigation.
• Responded to a male causing a disturbance on Birch St. NE. Party had calmed down prior to officers arrival, staff advised to call if male starts causing a disturbance.
November 27
• Officer assisted a motorist stuck in the roadway on Fifth Ave. NW.
• Officer checked on a vehicle off road on Central St. West. Vehicle was unoccupied and not a road hazard.
• Officer assisted a motorist stuck in the roadway on Idaho St. SW.
• Officer issued a snowbird citation on Florida St. SW
• Officer issued a snowbird citation on First Ave. SE.
• Officer issued a snowbird citation on Alabama St. SW.
• Officer issued a snowbird citation on First Ave. NE.
• Received request to check on a vehicle stuck in the roadway on Independence Ave. Tow requested.
• Responded to a medical on Colorado St. NW.
• Officer assisted motorist stuck at the end of the driveway on 12th Ave. NE. Officer able to push vehicle free.
• Responded to a medical on Third Ave. SW.
• Took a past action threat complaint on First Ave. SE.
• Received a parking complaint on Harvest Dr. SW, owner advised of ordinance, vehicle moved.
• Received request to assist a DNR officer on Fourth Ave. NW.
• Officer assisted with lights while a vehicle was towed out of the ditch on 70th St. West.
• Officers arrested an adult male for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, marijuana wax, and drug paraphernalia while on a traffic stop on Central St. East.
• Received request to check on a male that stated police were looking for him on Arizona St. SE. Officer located the male who was advised to contact the officer working the case.
November 28
• Arrested an adult male for driving under the influence of alcohol and being in possession of a firearm while on a traffic stop on Central St. West.
• Responded to a medical on Deer Ridge Ct. NW.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist driving fast on Deerview Ct. SE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
November 29
• Assisted resident upset about his vehicle being plowing in and stuck on Main St South. Officer provided options on how to get the vehicle out.
• Took a gas drive-off report on Ash St. NE.
November 30
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Ave. SE. On call back, party accidentally dialed 911.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Ninth Ave. NE. On call back, child was playing with the phone.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Harvest Dr. SW. Officer made contact with the homeowner who advised the officer there was no issues and a child may have dialed 911.