Addey Vochoska, daughter of Joel Vochoska of Lonsdale, has earned the distinction of being named to the dean's list for the 2019 fall semester at the College of Saint Benedict. Vochoska is a first year nursing major at CSB.
To be included in the dean's list, students must have a semester grade-point average of at least 3.80 and have completed 12 credits for which honor points (A, B, C, etc.) are awarded. Students included on the dean's list cannot have any “unsatisfactory” or “incomplete” grades for that semester.