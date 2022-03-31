March 20
• Received report of a suspicious male in the area of Second Ave. Southwest. Male left in a vehicle prior to officer arrival. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
• Responded to a medical on Heritage DR. Southwest.
• Responded to a medical on Ninth Ave. Northeast.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Florida ST. Southeast. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
March 21
• Responded to an alarm at Trondhjem Church on Garfield Ave. Officer located an open door. Building cleared, nothing found suspicious, keyholder contacted.
• Received a parking complaint of a vehicle blocking the sidewalk on Main ST. South. Homeowner advised of complaint; vehicle moved.
• Took a child custody dispute on Ninth Ave. Northeast, party advised civil.
March 22
• Responded to a medical on Birch ST. Northeast.
• Took a past action assault report at the police department.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Twelfth Ave. Northeast. On call back, child was playing with the phone.
• Responded to a disturbance on First Ave. Southeast officer mediated.
March 23
• Received report of an open door to a business on Second Ave. Northwest. Officer cleared the building not finding anything suspicious. Door was secured and keyholder notified.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Main ST. South. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to an alarm at Mackenthun’s on Ash ST. Northeast. Alarm set off by employee, false alarm.
March 24
• Responded to a medical on 80th ST. West.
• Took a damage to property report on First Ave. Northeast.
• Took a suspicious activity report on Fifth Ave. Northeast, information only.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Singing Hills DR. Southeast.
• Received a noise complaint of a loud ATV in the area of Singing Hills DR. and Halstad Ave. Officer made contact with the owner of the ATV who was advised of the complaint.
March 25
• Responded to a medical on Third Ave. Southwest.
• Took information of two found dogs on Eleventh Ave. Northeast.
• Officer parked in the area of Halstad and Bluff Heights DR. Southeast due to ongoing issue with loud exhaust on a vehicle and honking the horn. Officer didn’t hear any vehicle with loud exhaust or honking the horn.
• Responded to a juvenile disturbance on Main ST. North. Officer mediated; parties advised of options.
• Assisted with a child custody issue on Lonsdale CT. Northwest. Party advised of options.
March 26
• Received a 911 hang-up on Pond View DR. Southeast. No answer on call back. Officer made contact with caller who reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to a medical on Birch ST. Northeast.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Singing Hills DR. Southeast.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Glen View DR. Southeast.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Second Ave. Northwest. No answer on call back, officer made contact with the caller who reported having phone issues.
• Took a suspicious activity report on Fourth Ave. Southwest, information only.