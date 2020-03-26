March 15
Responded to a residential alarm on 15th Ave. SE. Homeowner was having issues with alarm, false alarm.
Received request to provide an escort to retrieve property on 10th Ave. NE at a later time. Party advised to call when in town.
Received report of a medical on Fourth Ave. SW. No officer response requested.
Received report of a loose dog on Main St. North, dog impounded.
Officer cited the owner of a vehicle parked in violation of the 48 hour on street parking.
March 16
Took a past action burglary report on Eighth Ave. SW. Incident under investigation.
Received complaint of kids operating an ATV in the marsh area on Pond View DR. SE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the kids and ATV.
March 17
Took a theft from vehicle report on Golden Oak St. NE.
Took an identity theft report on Bluff Heights Dr. SE.
Received report of a child operating an ATV in the swamp area on Pond View DR. SE. Officer located the child and advised of ATV regulations.
Responded to a medical on Third Ave. NW.
March 18
Officer checked on an open door at a new construction site on Second Ave. NE. Nothing appeared suspicious.
March 19
Received report of a male hitting a dog on 10th Ave. NE. Officer spoke with owner and was advised the dog had taken off and nipped at the owner after being caught. Dog and owner appeared fine.
March 20
Officer assisted DNR officer who was out with six individuals on dirt bikes on 65th St. West.
March 21
Received report of possible fireworks being lit off in the area of Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
Took report of a gas drive-off on Central ST. East. Officer located the individual who returned and paid.